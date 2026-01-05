SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Auto Swing
Hoerry Satrio

XAUUSD Auto Swing

Hoerry Satrio
0 Bewertungen
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
GOMarketsMU-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1
Gewinntrades:
1 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
0.64 USD (64 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (0.64 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.64 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
1 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.06%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.64 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "GOMarketsMU-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 3
FXGT-Live
13.33 × 3
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.

 If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.

The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.

And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”

You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.

You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
 **Structure**
 **Discipline**
 **Consistency**
 **Risk management that protects you from yourself**

Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —

and are ready for the comeback.

Most traders blow accounts because they:


❌ Let losses run too long

❌ Cut winners too early

❌ Trade emotionally

❌ Chase the market

❌ Risk too much when stressed


Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:

✔ Cuts losing trades fast 

✔ Holds winning trades longer

✔ Trades only high-probability setups

✔ Follows institutional structure

✔ Removes emotional sabotage

✔ Protects your account from yourself



Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 17:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 17:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 17:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen