信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Auto Swing
Hoerry Satrio

XAUUSD Auto Swing

Hoerry Satrio
0条评论
4
0 / 0 USD
0%
GOMarketsMU-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1
盈利交易:
1 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.64 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
0.64 USD (64 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
1 (0.64 USD)
最大连续盈利:
0.64 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
6 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
1 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.64 USD
平均利润:
0.64 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
0.06%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.64 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.64 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GOMarketsMU-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 3
FXGT-Live
13.33 × 3
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.

 If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.

The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.

And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”

You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.

You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
 **Structure**
 **Discipline**
 **Consistency**
 **Risk management that protects you from yourself**

Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —

and are ready for the comeback.

Most traders blow accounts because they:


❌ Let losses run too long

❌ Cut winners too early

❌ Trade emotionally

❌ Chase the market

❌ Risk too much when stressed


Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:

✔ Cuts losing trades fast 

✔ Holds winning trades longer

✔ Trades only high-probability setups

✔ Follows institutional structure

✔ Removes emotional sabotage

✔ Protects your account from yourself



没有评论
2026.01.05 17:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 17:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 17:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册