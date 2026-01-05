- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1
盈利交易:
1 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.64 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
0.64 USD (64 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
1 (0.64 USD)
最大连续盈利:
0.64 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
6 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
1 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.64 USD
平均利润:
0.64 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
0.06%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +0.64 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.64 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.
If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.
The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.
And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”
You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.
You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
**Structure**
**Discipline**
**Consistency**
**Risk management that protects you from yourself**
Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —
and are ready for the comeback.
Most traders blow accounts because they:
❌ Let losses run too long
❌ Cut winners too early
❌ Trade emotionally
❌ Chase the market
❌ Risk too much when stressed
Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:
✔ Cuts losing trades fast
✔ Holds winning trades longer
✔ Trades only high-probability setups
✔ Follows institutional structure
✔ Removes emotional sabotage
✔ Protects your account from yourself
