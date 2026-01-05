SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Counter Master
Yohanes Prayoga

Counter Master

Yohanes Prayoga
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 -12%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
20
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (25.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (75.00%)
En iyi işlem:
29.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-14.41 USD
Brüt kâr:
64.88 USD (6 501 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-99.77 USD (9 866 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (55.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
55.45 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
92.33%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
75.37%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.55
Alış işlemleri:
20 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.65
Beklenen getiri:
-1.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.98 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-26.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-54.56 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-12.14%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
34.89 USD
Maksimum:
63.69 USD (19.32%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.82% (63.72 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.95% (10.88 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +29.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +55.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -26.32 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 daha fazla...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

İnceleme yok
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Counter Master
Ayda 30 USD
-12%
0
0
USD
257
USD
1
0%
20
25%
92%
0.65
-1.74
USD
20%
1:100
