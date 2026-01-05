SeñalesSecciones
Yohanes Prayoga

Counter Master

Yohanes Prayoga
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 10%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
4 (40.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
6 (60.00%)
Mejor transacción:
29.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-8.38 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
55.45 USD (5 555 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-26.65 USD (2 613 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (55.45 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
55.45 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.27%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
1.08
Transacciones Largas:
10 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.08
Beneficio Esperado:
2.88 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.86 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.44 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-26.32 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-26.32 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.58%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
26.56 USD
Máxima:
26.56 USD (8.83%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.83% (26.56 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 29
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 2.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +29.92 USD
Peor transacción: -8 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +55.45 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -26.32 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
otros 18...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

No hay comentarios
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Counter Master
30 USD al mes
10%
0
0
USD
330
USD
1
0%
10
40%
100%
2.08
2.88
USD
9%
1:100
