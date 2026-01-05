- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|29
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points.
Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.
USD
USD
USD