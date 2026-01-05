SinaisSeções
Yohanes Prayoga

Counter Master

Yohanes Prayoga
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 -12%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
23
Negociações com lucro:
7 (30.43%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (69.57%)
Melhor negociação:
29.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-14.41 USD
Lucro bruto:
66.46 USD (6 664 pips)
Perda bruta:
-100.12 USD (9 883 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (55.45 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
55.45 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.13
Atividade de negociação:
92.33%
Depósito máximo carregado:
75.37%
Último negócio:
1 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
25
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
-0.53
Negociações longas:
23 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.66
Valor esperado:
-1.46 USD
Lucro médio:
9.49 USD
Perda média:
-6.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-54.76 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-54.76 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-11.68%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
35.18 USD
Máximo:
63.98 USD (19.41%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.82% (63.72 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.95% (10.88 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -34
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +29.92 USD
Pior negociação: -14 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +55.45 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -54.76 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 mais ...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

Sem comentários
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Counter Master
30 USD por mês
-12%
0
0
USD
251
USD
1
0%
23
30%
92%
0.66
-1.46
USD
20%
1:100
