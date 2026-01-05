信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
20
盈利交易:
5 (25.00%)
亏损交易:
15 (75.00%)
最好交易:
29.92 USD
最差交易:
-14.41 USD
毛利:
64.88 USD (6 501 pips)
毛利亏损:
-99.77 USD (9 866 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (55.45 USD)
最大连续盈利:
55.45 USD (4)
夏普比率:
-0.14
交易活动:
92.33%
最大入金加载:
75.37%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
20
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
-0.55
长期交易:
20 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
0.65
预期回报:
-1.74 USD
平均利润:
12.98 USD
平均损失:
-6.65 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-26.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-54.56 USD (5)
每月增长:
-12.14%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
34.89 USD
最大值:
63.69 USD (19.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.82% (63.72 USD)
净值:
3.95% (10.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +29.92 USD
最差交易: -14 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +55.45 USD
最大连续亏损: -26.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 更多...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

没有评论
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
