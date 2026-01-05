SignaleKategorien
Yohanes Prayoga

Counter Master

Yohanes Prayoga
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -21%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
27
Gewinntrades:
7 (25.92%)
Verlusttrades:
20 (74.07%)
Bester Trade:
29.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
66.46 USD (6 664 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-127.51 USD (12 585 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (55.45 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
55.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
66.51%
Max deposit load:
95.38%
Letzter Trade:
11 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.68
Long-Positionen:
27 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.52
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-2.26 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-54.76 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-54.76 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-21.27%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
61.05 USD
Maximaler:
89.85 USD (27.26%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
28.16% (89.73 USD)
Kapital:
4.61% (11.58 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +29.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +55.45 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -54.76 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
noch 18 ...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Counter Master
30 USD pro Monat
-21%
0
0
USD
226
USD
1
0%
27
25%
67%
0.52
-2.26
USD
28%
1:100
