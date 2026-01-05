SignauxSections
Counter Master
Yohanes Prayoga

Counter Master

Yohanes Prayoga
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 -12%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
20
Bénéfice trades:
5 (25.00%)
Perte trades:
15 (75.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
29.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.41 USD
Bénéfice brut:
64.88 USD (6 501 pips)
Perte brute:
-99.77 USD (9 866 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (55.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
55.45 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.14
Activité de trading:
92.33%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
75.37%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-0.55
Longs trades:
20 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.65
Rendement attendu:
-1.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.98 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-26.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-54.56 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-12.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
34.89 USD
Maximal:
63.69 USD (19.32%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.82% (63.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.95% (10.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +29.92 USD
Pire transaction: -14 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -26.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 plus...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

Aucun avis
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
