- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
65
이익 거래:
30 (46.15%)
손실 거래:
35 (53.85%)
최고의 거래:
29.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-14.41 USD
총 수익:
230.80 USD (23 275 pips)
총 손실:
-176.84 USD (17 242 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (54.73 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
70.94 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
46.35%
최대 입금량:
108.67%
최근 거래:
54 분 전
주별 거래 수:
65
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
0.50
롱(주식매수):
58 (89.23%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (10.77%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
0.83 USD
평균 이익:
7.69 USD
평균 손실:
-5.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-54.76 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-54.76 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
22.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
80.07 USD
최대한의:
108.87 USD (33.03%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
34.47% (108.81 USD)
자본금별:
7.53% (15.47 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|65
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|54
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points.
Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions.
Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.
