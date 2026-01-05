시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Counter Master
Yohanes Prayoga

Counter Master

Yohanes Prayoga
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 22%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
65
이익 거래:
30 (46.15%)
손실 거래:
35 (53.85%)
최고의 거래:
29.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-14.41 USD
총 수익:
230.80 USD (23 275 pips)
총 손실:
-176.84 USD (17 242 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (54.73 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
70.94 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
46.35%
최대 입금량:
108.67%
최근 거래:
54 분 전
주별 거래 수:
65
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
0.50
롱(주식매수):
58 (89.23%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (10.77%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
0.83 USD
평균 이익:
7.69 USD
평균 손실:
-5.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-54.76 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-54.76 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
22.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
80.07 USD
최대한의:
108.87 USD (33.03%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
34.47% (108.81 USD)
자본금별:
7.53% (15.47 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 54
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +29.92 USD
최악의 거래: -14 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +54.73 USD
연속 최대 손실: -54.76 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 더...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 18:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Counter Master
월별 30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
310
USD
1
0%
65
46%
46%
1.30
0.83
USD
34%
1:100
