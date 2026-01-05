- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
27
利益トレード:
7 (25.92%)
損失トレード:
20 (74.07%)
ベストトレード:
29.92 USD
最悪のトレード:
-14.41 USD
総利益:
66.46 USD (6 664 pips)
総損失:
-127.51 USD (12 585 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (55.45 USD)
最大連続利益:
55.45 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
-0.23
取引アクティビティ:
66.51%
最大入金額:
95.38%
最近のトレード:
11 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
32
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.68
長いトレード:
27 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.52
期待されたペイオフ:
-2.26 USD
平均利益:
9.49 USD
平均損失:
-6.38 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-54.76 USD)
最大連続損失:
-54.76 USD (6)
月間成長:
-21.27%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
61.05 USD
最大の:
89.85 USD (27.26%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
28.16% (89.73 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.61% (11.58 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|-61
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +29.92 USD
最悪のトレード: -14 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +55.45 USD
最大連続損失: -54.76 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
18 より多く...リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points.
Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions.
Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
224
USD
USD
1
0%
27
25%
67%
0.52
-2.26
USD
USD
28%
1:100