Yohanes Prayoga

Counter Master

Yohanes Prayoga
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -6%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
5 (27.77%)
Loss Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Best trade:
29.92 USD
Worst trade:
-14.41 USD
Gross Profit:
64.88 USD (6 501 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81.40 USD (8 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (55.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
92.33%
Max deposit load:
75.37%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 USD
Average Profit:
12.98 USD
Average Loss:
-6.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-26.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.56 USD
Maximal:
45.32 USD (13.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.08% (45.32 USD)
By Equity:
3.95% (10.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.92 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
18 more...
Counter Master is a trading account focused on manual trading using a solid technical analysis strategy. Every trade is based on clear market structure, price action, and key technical indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. 


Risk management is a top priority. Each trade is executed with a well-planned Stop Loss (SL) to protect capital and control risk, ensuring long-term trading consistency. No reckless entries, no overtrading — only disciplined and calculated decisions. 


Counter Master believes that successful trading comes from patience, precision, and proper risk control. All trades are analyzed manually without relying on automated bots, allowing full control and deeper understanding of market movements.
This account is dedicated to traders who value discipline, strategy, and sustainable growth in the financial markets.

No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 10:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Counter Master
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
257
USD
1
0%
18
27%
92%
0.79
-0.92
USD
14%
1:100
Copy

