- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
7
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (57.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (42.86%)
En iyi işlem:
33.27 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.91 USD
Brüt kâr:
47.33 USD (301 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-21.10 USD (231 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (12.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
33.27 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.13%
En son işlem:
10 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
42 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.03
Alış işlemleri:
3 (42.86%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (57.14%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.24
Beklenen getiri:
3.75 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-8.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12.91 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.42 USD
Maksimum:
12.91 USD (0.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.06% (56.31 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|26
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|70
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +33.27 USD
En kötü işlem: -13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +12.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.19 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. I created this EA to run on USDJPY only. Note that this is a swap-free account.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- Just attached it on your USDJPY chart and you're good to go. No parameters to change and tweak.
- EA do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- I do make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest instead of getting the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
1
100%
7
57%
100%
2.24
3.75
USD
USD
0%
1:500