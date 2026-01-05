시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / RB USDJPY
Reynor Buenaflor

RB USDJPY

Reynor Buenaflor
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 1%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
102
이익 거래:
65 (63.72%)
손실 거래:
37 (36.27%)
최고의 거래:
188.39 USD
최악의 거래:
-55.03 USD
총 수익:
1 365.21 USD (5 367 pips)
총 손실:
-606.31 USD (4 666 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (94.56 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
241.69 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.22
거래 활동:
98.76%
최대 입금량:
0.53%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
104
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
7.66
롱(주식매수):
51 (50.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
51 (50.00%)
수익 요인:
2.25
기대수익:
7.44 USD
평균 이익:
21.00 USD
평균 손실:
-16.39 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-99.08 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-99.08 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.61%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.42 USD
최대한의:
99.08 USD (0.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.01% (12.91 USD)
자본금별:
0.63% (849.89 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 759
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 701
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +188.39 USD
최악의 거래: -55 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +94.56 USD
연속 최대 손실: -99.08 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FXCESS-Live01
3.83 × 6
  • This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account.  I make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest just get the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly subscription to signal. 
  • I created this EA to run on USDJPY only. 
  • This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted. 
  • I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to USDJPY chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do. 
  • EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
  • Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
  • For questions, please send me a message.



리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 03:20 2026.01.05 03:20:04  

Launch my RB USDJPY signal. Happy New Year! :)

2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 00:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.05 00:56
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 00:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 00:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
