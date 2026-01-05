- 成长
交易:
23
盈利交易:
15 (65.21%)
亏损交易:
8 (34.78%)
最好交易:
33.27 USD
最差交易:
-12.91 USD
毛利:
109.22 USD (782 pips)
毛利亏损:
-50.47 USD (585 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (25.40 USD)
最大连续盈利:
33.27 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.27
交易活动:
96.60%
最大入金加载:
0.13%
最近交易:
13 几分钟前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
49 分钟
采收率:
4.13
长期交易:
12 (52.17%)
短期交易:
11 (47.83%)
利润因子:
2.16
预期回报:
2.55 USD
平均利润:
7.28 USD
平均损失:
-6.31 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-8.44 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-12.91 USD (1)
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.42 USD
最大值:
14.23 USD (0.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.01% (12.91 USD)
净值:
0.06% (56.31 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY
|59
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY
|197
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +33.27 USD
最差交易: -13 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +25.40 USD
最大连续亏损: -8.44 USD
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I do make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest instead of getting the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly.
- I created this EA to run on USDJPY only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to USDJPY chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
Launch my RB USDJPY signal. Happy New Year! :)
