Total de Trades:
29
Transacciones Rentables:
19 (65.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
10 (34.48%)
Mejor transacción:
40.75 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.08 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
176.49 USD (1 222 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-76.56 USD (898 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (34.95 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
40.75 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Actividad comercial:
97.61%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.25%
Último trade:
17 minutos
Trades a la semana:
34
Tiempo medio de espera:
56 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
7.02
Transacciones Largas:
14 (48.28%)
Transacciones Cortas:
15 (51.72%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.31
Beneficio Esperado:
3.45 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.66 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-8.44 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-14.08 USD (1)
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.42 USD
Máxima:
14.23 USD (0.01%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.01% (12.91 USD)
De fondos:
0.21% (209.21 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDJPY
|100
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDJPY
|324
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +40.75 USD
Peor transacción: -14 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +34.95 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8.44 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FXCESS-Live01
|3.83 × 6
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest just get the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly subscription to signal.
- I created this EA to run on USDJPY only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to USDJPY chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
Launch my RB USDJPY signal. Happy New Year! :)
