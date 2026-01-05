- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
25
Gewinntrades:
17 (68.00%)
Verlusttrades:
8 (32.00%)
Bester Trade:
33.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.91 USD
Bruttoprofit:
127.70 USD (1 004 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-50.47 USD (585 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (34.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
34.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading-Aktivität:
97.61%
Max deposit load:
0.23%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
30
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
49 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
5.43
Long-Positionen:
12 (48.00%)
Short-Positionen:
13 (52.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.53
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-8.44 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-12.91 USD (1)
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.42 USD
Maximaler:
14.23 USD (0.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.01% (12.91 USD)
Kapital:
0.21% (209.21 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|77
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|419
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +33.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +34.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.44 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FXCESS-Live01
|3.83 × 6
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I do make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest instead of getting the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly.
- I created this EA to run on USDJPY only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to USDJPY chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
Keine Bewertungen
Launch my RB USDJPY signal. Happy New Year! :)
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
0%
0
0
USD
USD
135K
USD
USD
1
100%
25
68%
98%
2.53
3.09
USD
USD
0%
1:500