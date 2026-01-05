- Crescita
Trade:
7
Profit Trade:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trade:
3 (42.86%)
Best Trade:
33.27 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.91 USD
Profitto lordo:
47.33 USD (301 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21.10 USD (231 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (12.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
33.27 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.13%
Ultimo trade:
10 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
42 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.03
Long Trade:
3 (42.86%)
Short Trade:
4 (57.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.24
Profitto previsto:
3.75 USD
Profitto medio:
11.83 USD
Perdita media:
-7.03 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-8.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.91 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.42 USD
Massimale:
12.91 USD (0.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.06% (56.31 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|26
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|70
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.27 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.19 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXCESS-Live01
|3.83 × 6
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. I created this EA to run on USDJPY only. Note that this is a swap-free account.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- Just attached it on your USDJPY chart and you're good to go. No parameters to change and tweak.
- EA do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- I do make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest instead of getting the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
