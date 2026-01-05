A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXCESS-Live01 3.83 × 6 Faça o login ou registrar Para estatísticas em detalhe,ou