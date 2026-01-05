- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
24
Negociações com lucro:
16 (66.66%)
Negociações com perda:
8 (33.33%)
Melhor negociação:
33.27 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.91 USD
Lucro bruto:
111.21 USD (806 pips)
Perda bruta:
-50.47 USD (585 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (18.46 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
33.27 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.27
Atividade de negociação:
97.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.23%
Último negócio:
27 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
29
Tempo médio de espera:
49 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.27
Negociações longas:
12 (50.00%)
Negociações curtas:
12 (50.00%)
Fator de lucro:
2.20
Valor esperado:
2.53 USD
Lucro médio:
6.95 USD
Perda média:
-6.31 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-8.44 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-12.91 USD (1)
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.42 USD
Máximo:
14.23 USD (0.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.01% (12.91 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.21% (209.21 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|USDJPY
|61
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|USDJPY
|221
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +33.27 USD
Pior negociação: -13 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +18.46 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -8.44 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
FXCESS-Live01
|3.83 × 6
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I do make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest instead of getting the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly.
- I created this EA to run on USDJPY only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to USDJPY chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
Sem comentários
Launch my RB USDJPY signal. Happy New Year! :)
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
1
100%
24
66%
98%
2.20
2.53
USD
USD
0%
1:500