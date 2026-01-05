- Croissance
Trades:
28
Bénéfice trades:
18 (64.28%)
Perte trades:
10 (35.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
40.75 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
168.45 USD (1 126 pips)
Perte brute:
-76.56 USD (898 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (34.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
40.75 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
97.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.23%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
57 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
6.46
Longs trades:
14 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
14 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.20
Rendement attendu:
3.28 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.66 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-8.44 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-14.08 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
14.23 USD (0.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.01% (12.91 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.21% (209.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|92
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|228
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- This is a live cent account running with my personal created EA. It is a swap-free account. I do make regular deposits and withdrawals on this account as the need arises. So if you want to copy this account, I suggest instead of getting the EA to avoid slippage and to pay one-time only instead of monthly.
- I created this EA to run on USDJPY only.
- This is a mean-reversal EA that works on USDJPY with smart drawdown recovery algorithm. It was designed to protect the account FIRST, before getting profit. It has survived Covid, Wars and tariffs. EA was designed to be simple. It is NOT curve-fitted.
- I designed this EA to be simple so I can just add it to USDJPY chart and it is good to go. No EA parameters to change and tweak. Just add the EA to chart so I can do other things that are more important to do.
- EA will do all the computation. It is set to run at 0.01 every 7500. And based on my back testing and forward testing, max drawdown is around 30% and profit of around 3% per month - a good tool for account compounding.
- Disclaimer: Please note that Forex is risky. You may lose all your capital. Invest only what you can afford to lose.
- For questions, please send me a message.
Launch my RB USDJPY signal. Happy New Year! :)
