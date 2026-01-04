SinyallerBölümler
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (36.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (63.64%)
En iyi işlem:
137.84 HKD
En kötü işlem:
-398.19 HKD
Brüt kâr:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (114.07 HKD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
137.84 HKD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
29.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.24%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.84
Alış işlemleri:
11 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.28
Beklenen getiri:
-66.99 HKD
Ortalama kâr:
72.05 HKD
Ortalama zarar:
-146.44 HKD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-18.43%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
881.81 HKD
Maksimum:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
Varlığa göre:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +137.84 HKD
En kötü işlem: -398 HKD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +114.07 HKD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -881.81 HKD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


İnceleme yok
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
