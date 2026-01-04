SinaisSeções
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
11
Negociações com lucro:
4 (36.36%)
Negociações com perda:
7 (63.64%)
Melhor negociação:
137.84 HKD
Pior negociação:
-398.19 HKD
Lucro bruto:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
2 (114.07 HKD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
137.84 HKD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.37
Atividade de negociação:
32.88%
Depósito máximo carregado:
15.24%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.84
Negociações longas:
11 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.28
Valor esperado:
-66.99 HKD
Lucro médio:
72.05 HKD
Perda média:
-146.44 HKD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-18.43%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
881.81 HKD
Máximo:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +137.84 HKD
Pior negociação: -398 HKD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +114.07 HKD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -881.81 HKD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 15" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
