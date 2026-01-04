シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  99  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
11
利益トレード:
4 (36.36%)
損失トレード:
7 (63.64%)
ベストトレード:
137.84 HKD
最悪のトレード:
-398.19 HKD
総利益:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
総損失:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
2 (114.07 HKD)
最大連続利益:
137.84 HKD (1)
シャープレシオ:
-0.37
取引アクティビティ:
32.88%
最大入金額:
15.24%
最近のトレード:
5 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.84
長いトレード:
11 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.28
期待されたペイオフ:
-66.99 HKD
平均利益:
72.05 HKD
平均損失:
-146.44 HKD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
最大連続損失:
-881.81 HKD (3)
月間成長:
-18.43%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
881.81 HKD
最大の:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
エクイティによる:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +137.84 HKD
最悪のトレード: -398 HKD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +114.07 HKD
最大連続損失: -881.81 HKD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 15"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


レビューなし
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

