Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Loss Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Best trade:
137.84 HKD
Worst trade:
-398.19 HKD
Gross Profit:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (114.07 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
137.84 HKD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.37
Trading activity:
34.28%
Max deposit load:
15.24%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.84
Long Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.28
Expected Payoff:
-66.99 HKD
Average Profit:
72.05 HKD
Average Loss:
-146.44 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Monthly growth:
-18.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
881.81 HKD
Maximal:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
By Equity:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +137.84 HKD
Worst trade: -398 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.07 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -881.81 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


No reviews
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID
99 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
3.3K
HKD
1
100%
11
36%
34%
0.28
-66.99
HKD
33%
1:500
Copy

