- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-95
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Strategy Arsenal:
-
🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)
-
⚡ Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)
-
🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)
-
🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)
-
📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)
-
🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)
🚀 What Sets Us Apart?
-
Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition
-
Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure
-
Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing
-
Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems
-
Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal
⚠️ Realistic Expectations
This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:
-
Professional trading infrastructure
-
5+ years of algorithm development
-
Continuous strategy optimization
-
Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)
Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+
Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations
