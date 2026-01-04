SignauxSections
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
4 (36.36%)
Perte trades:
7 (63.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
137.84 HKD
Pire transaction:
-398.19 HKD
Bénéfice brut:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (114.07 HKD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
137.84 HKD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.37
Activité de trading:
29.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.24%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.84
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.28
Rendement attendu:
-66.99 HKD
Bénéfice moyen:
72.05 HKD
Perte moyenne:
-146.44 HKD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-18.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
881.81 HKD
Maximal:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
Par fonds propres:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +137.84 HKD
Pire transaction: -398 HKD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +114.07 HKD
Perte consécutive maximale: -881.81 HKD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


Aucun avis
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
