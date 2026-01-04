- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-95
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Strategy Arsenal:
-
🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)
-
⚡ Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)
-
🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)
-
🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)
-
📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)
-
🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)
🚀 What Sets Us Apart?
-
Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition
-
Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure
-
Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing
-
Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems
-
Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal
⚠️ Realistic Expectations
This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:
-
Professional trading infrastructure
-
5+ years of algorithm development
-
Continuous strategy optimization
-
Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)
Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+
Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations
USD
HKD
HKD