信号 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
11
盈利交易:
4 (36.36%)
亏损交易:
7 (63.64%)
最好交易:
137.84 HKD
最差交易:
-398.19 HKD
毛利:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (114.07 HKD)
最大连续盈利:
137.84 HKD (1)
夏普比率:
-0.37
交易活动:
32.88%
最大入金加载:
15.24%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
-0.84
长期交易:
11 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
0.28
预期回报:
-66.99 HKD
平均利润:
72.05 HKD
平均损失:
-146.44 HKD
最大连续失误:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
最大连续亏损:
-881.81 HKD (3)
每月增长:
-18.43%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
881.81 HKD
最大值:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
净值:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +137.84 HKD
最差交易: -398 HKD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +114.07 HKD
最大连续亏损: -881.81 HKD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


没有评论
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
