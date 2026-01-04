- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-95
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Strategy Arsenal:
-
🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)
-
⚡ Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)
-
🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)
-
🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)
-
📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)
-
🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)
🚀 What Sets Us Apart?
-
Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition
-
Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure
-
Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing
-
Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems
-
Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal
⚠️ Realistic Expectations
This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:
-
Professional trading infrastructure
-
5+ years of algorithm development
-
Continuous strategy optimization
-
Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)
Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+
Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations
