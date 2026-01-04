SegnaliSezioni
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
4 (36.36%)
Loss Trade:
7 (63.64%)
Best Trade:
137.84 HKD
Worst Trade:
-398.19 HKD
Profitto lordo:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (114.07 HKD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
137.84 HKD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.37
Attività di trading:
29.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.24%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.84
Long Trade:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.28
Profitto previsto:
-66.99 HKD
Profitto medio:
72.05 HKD
Perdita media:
-146.44 HKD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-18.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
881.81 HKD
Massimale:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
Per equità:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +137.84 HKD
Worst Trade: -398 HKD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +114.07 HKD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -881.81 HKD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
