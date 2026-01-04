SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 -20%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
17
Transacciones Rentables:
8 (47.05%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (52.94%)
Mejor transacción:
137.84 HKD
Peor transacción:
-398.19 HKD
Beneficio Bruto:
506.31 HKD (6 494 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 315.30 HKD (16 478 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (150.39 HKD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
150.39 HKD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.28
Actividad comercial:
42.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
15.24%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.92
Transacciones Largas:
17 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.38
Beneficio Esperado:
-47.59 HKD
Beneficio medio:
63.29 HKD
Pérdidas medias:
-146.14 HKD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-20.23%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
881.81 HKD
Máxima:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
De fondos:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +137.84 HKD
Peor transacción: -398 HKD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +150.39 HKD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -881.81 HKD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 15" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


No hay comentarios
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID
99 USD al mes
-20%
0
0
USD
3.2K
HKD
1
100%
17
47%
43%
0.38
-47.59
HKD
33%
1:500
Copiar

