Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
11
Прибыльных трейдов:
4 (36.36%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (63.64%)
Лучший трейд:
137.84 HKD
Худший трейд:
-398.19 HKD
Общая прибыль:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
2 (114.07 HKD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
137.84 HKD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.37
Торговая активность:
34.28%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.24%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.84
Длинных трейдов:
11 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
0.28
Мат. ожидание:
-66.99 HKD
Средняя прибыль:
72.05 HKD
Средний убыток:
-146.44 HKD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
-18.43%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
881.81 HKD
Максимальная:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
По эквити:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +137.84 HKD
Худший трейд: -398 HKD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +114.07 HKD
Макс. убыток в серии: -881.81 HKD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 15" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


Нет отзывов
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
