Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -18%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
11
Gewinntrades:
4 (36.36%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (63.64%)
Bester Trade:
137.84 HKD
Schlechtester Trade:
-398.19 HKD
Bruttoprofit:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 025.08 HKD (13 156 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (114.07 HKD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
137.84 HKD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.37
Trading-Aktivität:
32.88%
Max deposit load:
15.24%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.84
Long-Positionen:
11 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.28
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-66.99 HKD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
72.05 HKD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-146.44 HKD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-881.81 HKD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-18.43%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
881.81 HKD
Maximaler:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
Kapital:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -95
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 15" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Kopieren

