Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID

Xiaoming Fang
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -20%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
12
이익 거래:
4 (33.33%)
손실 거래:
8 (66.67%)
최고의 거래:
137.84 HKD
최악의 거래:
-398.19 HKD
총 수익:
288.20 HKD (3 698 pips)
총 손실:
-1 101.79 HKD (13 939 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
2 (114.07 HKD)
연속 최대 이익:
137.84 HKD (1)
샤프 비율:
-0.39
거래 활동:
37.25%
최대 입금량:
15.24%
최근 거래:
44 분 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
6 시간
회복 요인:
-0.92
롱(주식매수):
12 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
0.26
기대수익:
-67.80 HKD
평균 이익:
72.05 HKD
평균 손실:
-137.72 HKD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-881.81 HKD)
연속 최대 손실:
-881.81 HKD (3)
월별 성장률:
-20.34%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
881.81 HKD
최대한의:
881.81 HKD (22.05%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.05% (881.81 HKD)
자본금별:
33.10% (1 323.58 HKD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +137.84 HKD
최악의 거래: -398 HKD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +114.07 HKD
연속 최대 손실: -881.81 HKD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 15"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Strategy Arsenal:

  • 🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)

  •  Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)

  • 🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)

  • 🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)

  • 📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)

  • 🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)

🚀 What Sets Us Apart?

  1. Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition

  2. Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure

  3. Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing

  4. Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems

  5. Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal

⚠️ Realistic Expectations

This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:

  • Professional trading infrastructure

  • 5+ years of algorithm development

  • Continuous strategy optimization

  • Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)

Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+

Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 21:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 21:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.04 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
XAUUSD 100 ALGRO TRADING MID
월별 99 USD
-20%
0
0
USD
3.2K
HKD
1
100%
12
33%
37%
0.26
-67.80
HKD
33%
1:500
