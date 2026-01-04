- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|-105
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|-10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 15"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Strategy Arsenal:
-
🚀 MadTur H1 (Trend Momentum)
-
⚡ Scalper Pro (High-frequency precision)
-
🔄 Mirror System (Mean reversion)
-
🎯 Omega Suite (Breakout detection)
-
📊 L2L Algorithm (Liquidity-based entries)
-
🛡️ Middle Guard (Risk management overlay)
🚀 What Sets Us Apart?
-
Multi-Strategy Edge: Not dependent on single market condition
-
Gold Specialization: Deep expertise in XAUUSD microstructure
-
Adaptive Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing
-
Technology Stack: Institutional-grade execution systems
-
Transparency: Real-time access to live trading terminal
⚠️ Realistic Expectations
This is NOT a "get rich quick" system.
We provide consistent, risk-managed returns through:
-
Professional trading infrastructure
-
5+ years of algorithm development
-
Continuous strategy optimization
-
Strict emotional discipline (fully automated)
Perfect For:
✓ Serious investors seeking steady growth
✓ Traders wanting to diversify income streams
✓ Those who value transparency and professionalism
✓ Accounts $5,000+
Not For:
✗ Those seeking 100% monthly returns
✗ Accounts under $1,000
✗ People unwilling to tolerate normal market fluctuations
USD
HKD
HKD