ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
92
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
63 (68.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
29 (31.52%)
En iyi işlem:
40.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-16.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
265.97 USD (7 404 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (58.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
58.74 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.88%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.17
Alış işlemleri:
3 (3.26%)
Satış işlemleri:
89 (96.74%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.12
Beklenen getiri:
1.53 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.22 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-44.35 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
14.04%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.70 USD
Maksimum:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.08% (5.45 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 52
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 104
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 459
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +58.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -44.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Trader FX 03
Ayda 30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
503
USD
5
100%
92
68%
100%
2.12
1.53
USD
5%
1:200
