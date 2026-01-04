SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Trader FX 03
ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
95
Gewinntrades:
66 (69.47%)
Verlusttrades:
29 (30.53%)
Bester Trade:
40.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-16.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
267.85 USD (7 592 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (58.74 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
58.74 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.29%
Letzter Trade:
30 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
3.21
Long-Positionen:
3 (3.16%)
Short-Positionen:
92 (96.84%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.32 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-44.35 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
14.46%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.70 USD
Maximaler:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
Kapital:
2.50% (12.65 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 55
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 106
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 647
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +40.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +58.74 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -44.35 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Trader FX 03
30 USD pro Monat
21%
0
0
USD
505
USD
6
100%
95
69%
100%
2.13
1.50
USD
5%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.