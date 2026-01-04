- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|55
|AUDCAD
|40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|106
|AUDCAD
|37
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|647
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader
This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.
🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth
Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.
