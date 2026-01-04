シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Trader FX 03
ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
95
利益トレード:
66 (69.47%)
損失トレード:
29 (30.53%)
ベストトレード:
40.96 USD
最悪のトレード:
-16.00 USD
総利益:
267.85 USD (7 592 pips)
総損失:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (58.74 USD)
最大連続利益:
58.74 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
7.29%
最近のトレード:
5 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
29
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.21
長いトレード:
3 (3.16%)
短いトレード:
92 (96.84%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.14
期待されたペイオフ:
1.50 USD
平均利益:
4.06 USD
平均損失:
-4.32 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-44.35 USD)
最大連続損失:
-44.35 USD (4)
月間成長:
14.46%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
4.70 USD
最大の:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.31% (11.67 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 55
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 106
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 647
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +40.96 USD
最悪のトレード: -16 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +58.74 USD
最大連続損失: -44.35 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


レビューなし
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
