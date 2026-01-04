信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Trader FX 03
ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
94
盈利交易:
65 (69.14%)
亏损交易:
29 (30.85%)
最好交易:
40.96 USD
最差交易:
-16.00 USD
毛利:
267.05 USD (7 512 pips)
毛利亏损:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (58.74 USD)
最大连续盈利:
58.74 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
5.91%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
3.20
长期交易:
3 (3.19%)
短期交易:
91 (96.81%)
利润因子:
2.13
预期回报:
1.51 USD
平均利润:
4.11 USD
平均损失:
-4.32 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-44.35 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-44.35 USD (4)
每月增长:
14.28%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.70 USD
最大值:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
净值:
1.84% (9.27 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 54
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 105
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 567
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +40.96 USD
最差交易: -16 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +58.74 USD
最大连续亏损: -44.35 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


没有评论
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
