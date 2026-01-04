SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Trader FX 03
ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
92
Profit Trade:
63 (68.47%)
Loss Trade:
29 (31.52%)
Best Trade:
40.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
265.97 USD (7 404 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (58.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
58.74 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.88%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.17
Long Trade:
3 (3.26%)
Short Trade:
89 (96.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.12
Profitto previsto:
1.53 USD
Profitto medio:
4.22 USD
Perdita media:
-4.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-44.35 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
14.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.70 USD
Massimale:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
Per equità:
1.08% (5.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 52
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 104
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 459
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.96 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
