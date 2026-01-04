- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|53
|AUDCAD
|40
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|104
|AUDCAD
|37
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|492
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real31" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader
This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.
🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth
Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.
USD
USD
USD