ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 20%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
93
Прибыльных трейдов:
64 (68.81%)
Убыточных трейдов:
29 (31.18%)
Лучший трейд:
40.96 USD
Худший трейд:
-16.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
266.30 USD (7 437 pips)
Общий убыток:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (58.74 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
58.74 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.20
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.90%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
28
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
3.18
Длинных трейдов:
3 (3.23%)
Коротких трейдов:
90 (96.77%)
Профит фактор:
2.12
Мат. ожидание:
1.52 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.16 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.32 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-44.35 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
14.11%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
4.70 USD
Максимальная:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
По эквити:
1.43% (7.20 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 53
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 104
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 492
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +40.96 USD
Худший трейд: -16 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +58.74 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -44.35 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real31" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
