Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trader FX 03
ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
64 (68.81%)
Loss Trades:
29 (31.18%)
Best trade:
40.96 USD
Worst trade:
-16.00 USD
Gross Profit:
266.30 USD (7 437 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (58.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.74 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.90%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.18
Long Trades:
3 (3.23%)
Short Trades:
90 (96.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
1.52 USD
Average Profit:
4.16 USD
Average Loss:
-4.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
14.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.70 USD
Maximal:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
By Equity:
1.43% (7.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 53
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 104
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 492
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.96 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
