|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|53
|AUDCAD
|40
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|104
|AUDCAD
|37
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|492
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader
This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.
🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth
Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.
