ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
126
이익 거래:
78 (61.90%)
손실 거래:
48 (38.10%)
최고의 거래:
61.18 USD
최악의 거래:
-16.00 USD
총 수익:
449.43 USD (10 264 pips)
총 손실:
-286.70 USD (16 773 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (58.74 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
160.28 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
82.63%
최대 입금량:
301.45%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
38
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
1.03
롱(주식매수):
3 (2.38%)
숏(주식차입매도):
123 (97.62%)
수익 요인:
1.57
기대수익:
1.29 USD
평균 이익:
5.76 USD
평균 손실:
-5.97 USD
연속 최대 손실:
16 (-158.34 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-158.34 USD (16)
월별 성장률:
18.73%
Algo 트레이딩:
81%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.86 USD
최대한의:
158.53 USD (13.78%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
17.46% (158.53 USD)
자본금별:
83.44% (427.14 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 63
EURUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 51
EURUSD 112
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD -7.5K
EURUSD 1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +61.18 USD
최악의 거래: -16 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 16
연속 최대 이익: +58.74 USD
연속 최대 손실: -158.34 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 01:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.06 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Trader FX 03
월별 30 USD
24%
0
0
USD
500
USD
6
81%
126
61%
83%
1.56
1.29
USD
83%
1:200
