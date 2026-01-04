SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Trader FX 03
ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 20%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
92
Bénéfice trades:
63 (68.47%)
Perte trades:
29 (31.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
40.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-16.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
265.97 USD (7 404 pips)
Perte brute:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (58.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
58.74 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.88%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
3.17
Longs trades:
3 (3.26%)
Courts trades:
89 (96.74%)
Facteur de profit:
2.12
Rendement attendu:
1.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.35 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.70 USD
Maximal:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.08% (5.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 52
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 104
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 459
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +40.96 USD
Pire transaction: -16 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +58.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


Aucun avis
2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
