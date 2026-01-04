SeñalesSecciones
ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA

Trader FX 03

ALFREDO MANOEL ROCHA DA SILVA
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 21%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
94
Transacciones Rentables:
65 (69.14%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
29 (30.85%)
Mejor transacción:
40.96 USD
Peor transacción:
-16.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
267.05 USD (7 512 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-125.32 USD (5 894 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (58.74 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
58.74 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.90%
Último trade:
5 minutos
Trades a la semana:
29
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
3.20
Transacciones Largas:
3 (3.19%)
Transacciones Cortas:
91 (96.81%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.13
Beneficio Esperado:
1.51 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.11 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.32 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-44.35 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-44.35 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
14.28%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.70 USD
Máxima:
44.35 USD (4.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.58% (25.44 USD)
De fondos:
1.43% (7.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 54
AUDCAD 40
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 105
AUDCAD 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 567
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +40.96 USD
Peor transacción: -16 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +58.74 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -44.35 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

🚀 High-Performance Automated Copy Trader

This signal is powered by a fully automated trading robot, designed to operate with smart strategy, discipline, and strict risk management. The system works objectively, aiming for consistent and sustainable profitability in the medium and long term, free from emotional decision-making.

🔹 Algorithm-based trading logic
🔹 Automated risk management
🔹 Fast and precise execution
🔹 Strategy focused on capital protection and steady growth

Ideal for those who want to benefit from the Forex market without manual trading, using technology to maximize performance.


2026.01.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
