SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / The Pip Father
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
81
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
75 (92.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (7.41%)
En iyi işlem:
12.73 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-83.98 GBP
Brüt kâr:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
165.66 GBP (40)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
81
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.42
Alış işlemleri:
62 (76.54%)
Satış işlemleri:
19 (23.46%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.70
Beklenen getiri:
1.54 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
4.06 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-29.94 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Aylık büyüme:
10.01%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
87.97 GBP
Maksimum:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.73 GBP
En kötü işlem: -84 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 40
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +165.66 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -87.37 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 14" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



İnceleme yok
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol