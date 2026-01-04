SinaisSeções
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
81
Negociações com lucro:
75 (92.59%)
Negociações com perda:
6 (7.41%)
Melhor negociação:
12.73 GBP
Pior negociação:
-83.98 GBP
Lucro bruto:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Perda bruta:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
165.66 GBP (40)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
81
Tempo médio de espera:
9 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.42
Negociações longas:
62 (76.54%)
Negociações curtas:
19 (23.46%)
Fator de lucro:
1.70
Valor esperado:
1.54 GBP
Lucro médio:
4.06 GBP
Perda média:
-29.94 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Crescimento mensal:
10.01%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
87.97 GBP
Máximo:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
Melhor negociação: +12.73 GBP
Pior negociação: -84 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 40
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +165.66 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -87.37 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 14" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
