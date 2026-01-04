- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|137
|
|
|
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD+
|296
|
|
|
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD+
|28K
|
|
|
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 14"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.
The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).
🔧 Strategy Overview
-
Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight
-
Trades liquid indices with tight execution
-
Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding
-
System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases
🛡️ Risk Management
-
Max Daily Loss: 15%
-
Max Daily Profit: 25%
-
Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit
Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.
📈 Performance Style
-
Percentage-based growth focus
-
No martingale or grid
-
No lot-doubling after losses
-
Some days finish early once conditions are met
Expect:
-
Active trading during strong market conditions
-
Reduced activity after profitable sessions
-
Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system
⚠️ Important Notes
-
Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings
-
Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency
-
Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns
🧠 Recommended For
-
Traders who want automation with human oversight
-
Users comfortable with intraday volatility
-
Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets
USD
GBP
GBP