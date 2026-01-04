시그널섹션
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 18%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
137
이익 거래:
126 (91.97%)
손실 거래:
11 (8.03%)
최고의 거래:
13.12 GBP
최악의 거래:
-110.91 GBP
총 수익:
586.33 GBP (32 201 pips)
총 손실:
-356.69 GBP (4 024 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
40 (176.90 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
176.90 GBP (40)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
9.15%
최대 입금량:
16.38%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
94
평균 유지 시간:
9 분
회복 요인:
2.06
롱(주식매수):
113 (82.48%)
숏(주식차입매도):
24 (17.52%)
수익 요인:
1.64
기대수익:
1.68 GBP
평균 이익:
4.65 GBP
평균 손실:
-32.43 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-110.91 GBP (1)
월별 성장률:
18.37%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
87.97 GBP
최대한의:
111.53 GBP (7.51%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.49% (111.27 GBP)
자본금별:
5.51% (79.82 GBP)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 137
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ 296
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ 28K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.12 GBP
최악의 거래: -111 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 40
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +176.90 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -87.37 GBP

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 14"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



리뷰 없음
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
