SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / The Pip Father
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
81
Bénéfice trades:
75 (92.59%)
Perte trades:
6 (7.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.73 GBP
Pire transaction:
-83.98 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Perte brute:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
165.66 GBP (40)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
81
Temps de détention moyen:
9 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.42
Longs trades:
62 (76.54%)
Courts trades:
19 (23.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.70
Rendement attendu:
1.54 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
4.06 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-29.94 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.01%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
87.97 GBP
Maximal:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.73 GBP
Pire transaction: -84 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 40
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +165.66 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -87.37 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 14" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



Aucun avis
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire