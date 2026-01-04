SeñalesSecciones
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
81
Transacciones Rentables:
75 (92.59%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
6 (7.41%)
Mejor transacción:
12.73 GBP
Peor transacción:
-83.98 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
165.66 GBP (40)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
81
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.42
Transacciones Largas:
62 (76.54%)
Transacciones Cortas:
19 (23.46%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.70
Beneficio Esperado:
1.54 GBP
Beneficio medio:
4.06 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-29.94 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.01%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
87.97 GBP
Máxima:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +12.73 GBP
Peor transacción: -84 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 40
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +165.66 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -87.37 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 14" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



No hay comentarios
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
