Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
81
利益トレード:
75 (92.59%)
損失トレード:
6 (7.41%)
ベストトレード:
12.73 GBP
最悪のトレード:
-83.98 GBP
総利益:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
総損失:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
40 (165.66 GBP)
最大連続利益:
165.66 GBP (40)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
81
平均保有時間:
9 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.42
長いトレード:
62 (76.54%)
短いトレード:
19 (23.46%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.70
期待されたペイオフ:
1.54 GBP
平均利益:
4.06 GBP
平均損失:
-29.94 GBP
最大連続の負け:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
最大連続損失:
-87.37 GBP (2)
月間成長:
10.01%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
87.97 GBP
最大の:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +12.73 GBP
最悪のトレード: -84 GBP
最大連続の勝ち: 40
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +165.66 GBP
最大連続損失: -87.37 GBP

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



レビューなし
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
