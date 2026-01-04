СигналыРазделы
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
81
Прибыльных трейдов:
75 (92.59%)
Убыточных трейдов:
6 (7.41%)
Лучший трейд:
12.73 GBP
Худший трейд:
-83.98 GBP
Общая прибыль:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Общий убыток:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
165.66 GBP (40)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
81
Ср. время удержания:
9 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.42
Длинных трейдов:
62 (76.54%)
Коротких трейдов:
19 (23.46%)
Профит фактор:
1.70
Мат. ожидание:
1.54 GBP
Средняя прибыль:
4.06 GBP
Средний убыток:
-29.94 GBP
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Прирост в месяц:
10.01%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
87.97 GBP
Максимальная:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +12.73 GBP
Худший трейд: -84 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей: 40
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +165.66 GBP
Макс. убыток в серии: -87.37 GBP

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 14" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



Нет отзывов
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
