Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
81
Profit Trade:
75 (92.59%)
Loss Trade:
6 (7.41%)
Best Trade:
12.73 GBP
Worst Trade:
-83.98 GBP
Profitto lordo:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
165.66 GBP (40)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
81
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.42
Long Trade:
62 (76.54%)
Short Trade:
19 (23.46%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.70
Profitto previsto:
1.54 GBP
Profitto medio:
4.06 GBP
Perdita media:
-29.94 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Crescita mensile:
10.01%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
87.97 GBP
Massimale:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 14" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
