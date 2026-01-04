- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|161
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|18K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.
The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).
🔧 Strategy Overview
-
Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight
-
Trades liquid indices with tight execution
-
Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding
-
System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases
🛡️ Risk Management
-
Max Daily Loss: 15%
-
Max Daily Profit: 25%
-
Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit
Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.
📈 Performance Style
-
Percentage-based growth focus
-
No martingale or grid
-
No lot-doubling after losses
-
Some days finish early once conditions are met
Expect:
-
Active trading during strong market conditions
-
Reduced activity after profitable sessions
-
Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system
⚠️ Important Notes
-
Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings
-
Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency
-
Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns
🧠 Recommended For
-
Traders who want automation with human oversight
-
Users comfortable with intraday volatility
-
Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets