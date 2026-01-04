SignalsSections
Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
75 (92.59%)
Loss Trades:
6 (7.41%)
Best trade:
12.73 GBP
Worst trade:
-83.98 GBP
Gross Profit:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
165.66 GBP (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
81
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
62 (76.54%)
Short Trades:
19 (23.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
1.54 GBP
Average Profit:
4.06 GBP
Average Loss:
-29.94 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
10.01%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
87.97 GBP
Maximal:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 161
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.73 GBP
Worst trade: -84 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +165.66 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.37 GBP

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
