Luke Christopher Atkins

The Pip Father

Luke Christopher Atkins
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
81
Gewinntrades:
75 (92.59%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (7.41%)
Bester Trade:
12.73 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-83.98 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
304.72 GBP (19 887 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-179.63 GBP (2 364 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
40 (165.66 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
165.66 GBP (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
81
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.42
Long-Positionen:
62 (76.54%)
Short-Positionen:
19 (23.46%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.70
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.54 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.06 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-29.94 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-87.37 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-87.37 GBP (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.01%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
87.97 GBP
Maximaler:
87.97 GBP (7.04%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Verteilung

XAUUSD+ 81
XAUUSD+ 161
XAUUSD+ 18K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +12.73 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -84 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 40
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +165.66 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -87.37 GBP

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 14" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.
Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

  • Trades liquid indices with tight execution

  • Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

  • System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Max Daily Loss: 15%

  • Max Daily Profit: 25%

  • Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

  • Percentage-based growth focus

  • No martingale or grid

  • No lot-doubling after losses

  • Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

  • Active trading during strong market conditions

  • Reduced activity after profitable sessions

  • Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

  • Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

  • Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

  • Traders who want automation with human oversight

  • Users comfortable with intraday volatility

  • Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets



Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
