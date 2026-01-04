This signal is powered by a primarily automated trading system, running on my own funded live account and mirrored directly to subscribers.

The strategy focuses on intraday momentum while actively managing risk through predefined limits and adaptive behaviour.

Occasionally, manual intervention may be applied for risk management purposes (e.g. reducing exposure or stopping trading in unfavourable conditions).

🔧 Strategy Overview

Automated trade execution with optional manual oversight

Trades liquid indices with tight execution

Multiple intraday trades, no long-term holding

System adapts behaviour as daily profit increases

🛡️ Risk Management

Max Daily Loss: 15%

Max Daily Profit: 25%

Reduced Trading After: 12% daily profit

Once the reduced-trading threshold is reached, the system becomes more defensive to protect gains.

📈 Performance Style

Percentage-based growth focus

No martingale or grid

No lot-doubling after losses

Some days finish early once conditions are met

Expect:

Active trading during strong market conditions

Reduced activity after profitable sessions

Natural drawdowns as part of a real trading system

⚠️ Important Notes

Results depend on broker, spreads, execution, and risk settings

Manual risk intervention may occasionally alter trade frequency

Subscribers should use sensible leverage and understand drawdowns

🧠 Recommended For

Traders who want automation with human oversight

Users comfortable with intraday volatility

Those seeking compounding over time, not fixed daily targets







